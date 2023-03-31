47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Democrat seeks to impose a floor on annual property tax hikes

Duane Laible Las Vegas
March 30, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
An aerial view of the Providence housing development near Knickerbocker Park in Las Vegas on Tu ...
An aerial view of the Providence housing development near Knickerbocker Park in Las Vegas on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

In regard to Senate Bill 96, introduced by Democrat state Sen. Dina Neal, a government employee: This proposal would would enact a 3 percent floor on property tax increases, replacing the present 3 percent cap on such hikes. Does the phrase “California Proposition 13” strike a familiar chord? We did it there, we can do it here in Nevada. The taxpayers, rather than the tax consumers, may have the final word on this boondoggle.

MOST READ
1
New FBI records offer detailed insights into Route 91 mass shooting
New FBI records offer detailed insights into Route 91 mass shooting
2
Las Vegas lawyer indicted in multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme
Las Vegas lawyer indicted in multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme
3
Judge lets Nick Carter move forward with counterclaim against alleged rape victim
Judge lets Nick Carter move forward with counterclaim against alleged rape victim
4
$139K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$139K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
5
Juvenile charged after report of gun at Shadow Ridge High School
Juvenile charged after report of gun at Shadow Ridge High School
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt throws against the Texas Rangers during the fi ...
LETTER: Oakland no longer deserves MLB team
John Fields Henderson

It was disappointing to read Sam Gordon’s column arguing the A’s should remain in Oakland. He offered only sentimental reasons.

More stories for you
LETTER: Nevada lawmakers want to squeeze more out of real estate transfer tax
LETTER: Nevada lawmakers want to squeeze more out of real estate transfer tax
EDITORIAL: Property tax bill deserves a quick trip to the shredder
EDITORIAL: Property tax bill deserves a quick trip to the shredder
LETTER: Nevada lawmaker’s prison minimum wage proposal is crazy
LETTER: Nevada lawmaker’s prison minimum wage proposal is crazy
LETTER: Nevada lawmakers trying to suppress voters
LETTER: Nevada lawmakers trying to suppress voters
LETTER: Nevada lawmaker wants prisoners to make minimum wage
LETTER: Nevada lawmaker wants prisoners to make minimum wage
LETTER: Remove earnings cap on Social Security taxes
LETTER: Remove earnings cap on Social Security taxes