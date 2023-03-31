LETTER: Democrat seeks to impose a floor on annual property tax hikes

The taxpayers, rather than the tax consumers, may have the final word on this boondoggle.

In regard to Senate Bill 96, introduced by Democrat state Sen. Dina Neal, a government employee: This proposal would would enact a 3 percent floor on property tax increases, replacing the present 3 percent cap on such hikes. Does the phrase “California Proposition 13” strike a familiar chord? We did it there, we can do it here in Nevada. The taxpayers, rather than the tax consumers, may have the final word on this boondoggle.