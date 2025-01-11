43°F
Letters

LETTER: Democratic lawfare against Donald Trump

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
John Fields Las Vegas
January 10, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Alan Dershowitz and Jonathan Turley, both well-recognized legal scholars without obvious political ties, have referred to the legal case against Donald Trump in New York as illegitimate and without any legal foundation. Such an activity, popularly called lawfare, is typically associated with fascist regimes. Anyone, including those in the media, who refers to Mr. Trump as a convicted felon is attempting to legitimize the illegitimate and deserves the label “fascist” themselves.

