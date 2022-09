A group of Brazilian migrants make their way around a gap in the U.S.-Mexico border in Yuma, Ariz., seeking asylum in the U.S. after crossing over from Mexico, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)

While watching one hour of local TV, I counted more than 10 political ads from our elected politicians. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Reps. Dina Titus, Susie Lee and Steven Horsford all had ads. Not one of them addressed the border crisis or drug deaths or offered a response to President Joe Biden’s speech critical of MAGA Republicans.

Does anyone know what their real agenda is?