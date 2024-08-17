94°F
LETTER: Democrats let down the working class

David Newton Las Vegas
August 16, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Regarding the Kamala Harris promises made during her visit to Las Vegas and her supposed concern for working people: It seems to me that the Democratic Party’s open borders policy effectively stabs their loyal working-class voters in the back.

If Democrats win this November, the millions of new illegal immigrants in the country will gradually enter the workforce and will need to find places to live. No doubt, millions more will continue to pour in. These are mainly low-skilled workers. They will be competing with low-skilled American workers for jobs. They’ll be looking for apartments to live in.

When labor supply increases, it puts downward pressure on wages. When demand for housing increases, it puts upward pressure on the cost of housing. So the open border policy will reduce wages and increase housing costs for working people. Democrats will, of course, blame greedy companies and landlords. But wages and prices are mainly driven by supply and demand.

Combine all this with Green New Deal energy policies that push all prices higher, and with blocking school choice (to appease their education union donors), which locks children in poor-performing public schools, and the Democrats’ betrayal of working people is complete.

