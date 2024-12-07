LETTER: Democrats offer more of the same

Americans are getting what they asked for, and Democrats are picking at their scraps with no new leaders to be found in their ranks.

The Democratic Party just got wiped out in this past election, losing the presidency, Senate and Congress. So what did Senate Democrats do last week? They voted back in the same old, tired, ineffectual leadership team, led by the grossly ineffective Charles Schumer.

Americans are getting what they asked for, and Democrats are picking at their scraps with no new leaders to be found in their ranks.