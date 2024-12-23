51°F
Letters

LETTER: Democrats vow to obstruct the Trump administration

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
John Turzer Henderson
December 22, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

After Republicans won a clear mandate to “Make America Great Again,” certain Democrats are saying they will resist the incoming administration’s plans.

Sanctuary cities such as Denver and Chicago have announced they will resist attempts by incoming border czar Tom Homan to remove illegal aliens, especially those with criminal backgrounds who are committing crimes without fear of arrest and jail. The Biden administration is trying to “Trump-proof” federal employees who continue to work from home.

Joe Biden is pardoning people with dubious records, including multimillion-dollar fraudsters, and is auctioning off border wall materials. He provides Ukraine with long-range weapons to strike Russia. So much for “muddying up the waters” for the incoming administration.

Democrats are showing their true colors by not losing with grace and character, understanding why they lost and taking steps within the party to improve their image and actions.

