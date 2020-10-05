77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Letters

LETTER: Democrats want to upset the balance of power in our democracy

Bob Jack North Las Vegas
October 4, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Our founders intended that we balance power in our political structure. Any actions that would promote the undermining of the tension and power balance would weaken our government and its structural balance.

Nevertheless we find the Democrats routinely attempting to find ways to capture more power by artificially destroying the balance of power that has been inculcated into our system. They are speaking about expanding the U.S. Supreme Court ostensibly with more liberal jurists. The Democrats are also seeking statehood for Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico so they would gain additional Senate seats and House representation because of the population profile of those jurisdictions.

Whereas the Republicans and conservatives seek to strengthen the founders’ ideal balance of power and principles, the Democrats seek only more power — even if it means destroying what the founders have created. These attempts by the Democrats to destroy the structure and balance of power in our government must be recognized and prevented.

MOST READ
1
Regal Cinemas closing Las Vegas Valley theaters, report says
Regal Cinemas closing Las Vegas Valley theaters, report says
2
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: President of the United States
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: President of the United States
3
Mars, moon in a close encounter high above Las Vegas
Mars, moon in a close encounter high above Las Vegas
4
LETTER: Donald Trump reveals his true colors
LETTER: Donald Trump reveals his true colors
5
Gov. Steve Sisolak opens door for Las Vegas fans to return
Gov. Steve Sisolak opens door for Las Vegas fans to return
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Trump used tax loopholes?
Jerry Fink Las Vegas

This faux outrage over what President Donald Trump paid in income taxes would be laughable if it weren’t so hypocritical.

(Brennan Linsley/AP)
LETTER: Donald Trump and his taxes
Darlene Nix Las Vegas

Does anyone else find the timing of the release of President Donald Trump’s tax returns suspicious? On the weekend before the presidential debate? Or do I expect too much?