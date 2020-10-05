LETTER: Democrats want to upset the balance of power in our democracy

Our founders intended that we balance power in our political structure. Any actions that would promote the undermining of the tension and power balance would weaken our government and its structural balance.

Nevertheless we find the Democrats routinely attempting to find ways to capture more power by artificially destroying the balance of power that has been inculcated into our system. They are speaking about expanding the U.S. Supreme Court ostensibly with more liberal jurists. The Democrats are also seeking statehood for Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico so they would gain additional Senate seats and House representation because of the population profile of those jurisdictions.

Whereas the Republicans and conservatives seek to strengthen the founders’ ideal balance of power and principles, the Democrats seek only more power — even if it means destroying what the founders have created. These attempts by the Democrats to destroy the structure and balance of power in our government must be recognized and prevented.