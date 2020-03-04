57°F
Letters

LETTER: Disgusted with Nevada’s senators

Nicholas Gartner Henderson
March 3, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated March 3, 2020 - 9:15 pm

In response to Victor Joecks’ Friday column on abortion (“Corez Masto, Rosen vote in favor of infanticide”):

I am just plain disgusted with my senators. The issue of choice ends as soon as that baby takes a breath. To support killing human beings in the name of choice disqualifies anyone from serving the citizens of the United States.

Has our society really devolved to this? Killing children to support a political agenda?

