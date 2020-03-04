LETTER: Disgusted with Nevada’s senators
As part of their political agenda, they vote for killing children.
In response to Victor Joecks’ Friday column on abortion (“Corez Masto, Rosen vote in favor of infanticide”):
I am just plain disgusted with my senators. The issue of choice ends as soon as that baby takes a breath. To support killing human beings in the name of choice disqualifies anyone from serving the citizens of the United States.
Has our society really devolved to this? Killing children to support a political agenda?