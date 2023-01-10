LETTER: DMV puts the squeeze on senior citizen

(Review-Journal file)

If Nevada DMV officials need motorists to use online and kiosk services, why would they make a senior citizen with failing eyesight go to the DMV to turn in his driver’s license to obtain a Real ID? The senior citizen (who’s lived at the same address in Las Vegas for 25 years and is a U.S. citizen) has to rely on someone else to make his appointment and use their mobile phone number. Without one, you can’t make an appointment. There are also written forms to fill out. They also have to rely on someone to drive them to the DMV office and wait with them. But able-bodied people can conduct most of their business online.

Seems to me it’s easier to walk across the Rio Grande and have documents and an iPhone handed to you as you illegally come our country!