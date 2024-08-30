LETTER: DNC highlights the value of inclusivity

The tide has turned. For far too long, elements in our country have suppressed the leadership talents of our Black and Brown citizens. But take a new look at our governing bodies, the media and our civil institutions. They are no longer exclusively populated with white men.

Black women and men have risen up to assume their rightful place in the leadership of this nation. Their talents were on display at the Democratic National Convention in impressive numbers. I urge you to reflect on the energy, the joy and the palpable relief as we move toward greater inclusivity and unity. We are one step closer to fulfilling the American dream for all our people. Let’s build on this — because we’re not going back.