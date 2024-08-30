93°F
Letters

LETTER: DNC highlights the value of inclusivity

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic Natio ...
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic National Convention Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Former President Donald Trump. (Mark Peterson/New York Magazine via AP, Pool)
LETTER: Trump and the Purple Heart
Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Health district bureaucrats overreact on pools
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: The housing crisis and repeating history
President Joe Biden
LETTER: To the trash heap
Karen Jensen Washinton, Utah
August 29, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

The tide has turned. For far too long, elements in our country have suppressed the leadership talents of our Black and Brown citizens. But take a new look at our governing bodies, the media and our civil institutions. They are no longer exclusively populated with white men.

Black women and men have risen up to assume their rightful place in the leadership of this nation. Their talents were on display at the Democratic National Convention in impressive numbers. I urge you to reflect on the energy, the joy and the palpable relief as we move toward greater inclusivity and unity. We are one step closer to fulfilling the American dream for all our people. Let’s build on this — because we’re not going back.

Former President Donald Trump. (Mark Peterson/New York Magazine via AP, Pool)
LETTER: Trump and the Purple Heart
Steve Danning Las Vegas

A Purple Heart is awarded only to those individuals who sustain injury or are killed in the course of performing duties while a “member of an armed force” or to a civilian who is injured or killed while serving “with one of the U.S. Armed Services.”

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
LETTER: Price gouging by the numbers
Randall Buie Henderson

Corporations know that, if they are selling items that people need to meet their daily obligations (food, fuel, rent, etc.), the customer is at their mercy.

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a campaign event in Pittsfield, Mass., Saturda ...
LETTER: Kamala had a chance to stand out on the border
Diane Rosen Henderson

Kamala Harris had an opportunity handed to her to make a difference and prove herself a leader and problem solver. She has failed horribly at both.

President Joe Biden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Democrats love democracy?
Robert W. Arnold Las Vegas

I do not like the way Democrats even think about democracy much less try to save it.

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV). (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
LETTER: Rosen takes shots at Sam Brown
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

I believe what we need to set the record straight is a debate between Mr. Brown and Sen. Rosen.