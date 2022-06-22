LETTER: Do we really have the stomach to see it through in Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

I’m all for giving aid to Ukraine, but I have to wonder if any consideration is given to the possibility of Russia taking over all of the equipment we have sent. As we’ve seen in Vietnam and Afghanistan, America has made quite an investment in aid to the country and could lose it all. Until Putin’s demise, I don’t see him backing off. I fear he will keep pushing the envelope, and I wonder if the current administration — as well as the American public — has the stomach to stop him.