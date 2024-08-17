94°F
LETTER: Does the Trump camp really want to question Walz’s military record?

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz at Thomas & Mack Center campaigning with VP Kamala Harris on August 10, ...
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz at Thomas & Mack Center campaigning with VP Kamala Harris on August 10, 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Thomas Hayden Henderson
August 16, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

I’m a retired U.S. Navy force master chief petty officer … senior enlisted advisor to a rear admiral who commanded a force consisting of multiple Navy commands located throughout the world. Prior to that, I was the command master chief petty officer of a major command consisting of more than 1,500 sailors and Marines. I spent 30 years on continuous active duty in the U.S. Navy.

I’m also a combat veteran of Vietnam’s Mekong Delta, so I think I have some credibility regarding military service.

That leaves me with a couple of questions. Because Review-Journal columnist Victor Joecks chooses to write disparagingly about retired Command Sergeant Major Tim Walz’s 24 years of military service (Aug. 7), why is he reluctant to write about Donald Trump’s “bone spurs”? Or Mr. Trump’s fear of “PTSD” as he was chasing the ladies in New York City while I was chasing the VC in Mekong Delta?

Apparently, the former president’s “bone spurs” and “PTSD” issues don’t seem to be especially bothersome to Mr. Joecks. But Mr. Walz’s military service is. And to enlighten readers, Mr. Walz did serve a tour in Europe in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. But Mr. Joecks already knew that. He just didn’t want to mention it because it didn’t serve his purpose of disparaging Gov. Walz.

You can be assured, guys like me have not forgotten the “bone spurs” and the “PTSD” of Mr. Trump — or his miraculous recovery from both once the war in Vietnam was no longer something for him to be afraid of. We will also not forget his “I like guys who don’t get captured” comment regarding the late Sen. John McCain.

You can also be sure of the level of respect with which I hold the service of Tim Walz when compared to the service of “Mr. Bone Spurs” Donald Trump.

