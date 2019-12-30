LETTER: Donald Trump describes impeachment as a ‘coup’

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Donald Trump developed one of his most famous catchphrases — “You’re fired!” — on his wildly successful reality TV show “The Apprentice.” He became so identified with it, that he began using the phrase in all types of situations.

But now, the tables have turned.

Congress is trying to fire him. And Mr. Trump’s response, predictably, has been to demean the process, calling it a “coup” and a “sham.” Nothing could be further from the truth.

Our Constitution provides for a legal way to remove (or fire) a sitting president between elections if the president is found to have committed a “high crime or misdemeanor.” These “high crimes” apply to serious abuses of power. They can be violations of the public trust or self-dealing, similar to what the president is accused of doing with Ukraine.

Every time the president calls the impeachment process a “coup,” he is being irresponsible and undermines public confidence in our Constitution and our institutions. This is dangerous. He and his supporters in Congress may not like that he is being impeached, but our country’s chief executive officer should know better than to call it a “coup.”

When Mr. Trump calls it a “coup,” he demonstrates either a lack of understanding of how our government works or is intentionally trying to mislead his supporters. Neither of those alternatives is very comforting.