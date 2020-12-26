LETTER: Donald Trump has many good qualities

If this virus hadn’t been dropped in his lap, he would be planning his second term.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

It was a delight to read John Dombek’s Dec. 21 letter to the editor. It’s the first time I’ve ever seen or heard anyone on the left ask why people “admire” (his words) President Donald Trump.

I did not vote for Mr. Trump in 2016, but he became my president, just as Joe Biden — for whom I did not vote — will. What I saw when Mr. Trump became president was a man who, with all his faults, loves this country and who unabashedly did not care what others thought. He said what so many people think and did what so many people were afraid to do. He brought this nation to a point of prosperity and low unemployment. He put America first. What’s wrong with that?

He put people in positions to help others in this country and other countries. Here’s a few of his accomplishments: lowest unemployment, peace to the Middle East and Operation Warp Speed.

He managed these things and so much more all while fighting the biggest witch hunt in political history. From the moment he was elected, people on the left started their war aided by the media. Let’s be honest: If this virus hadn’t been dropped in his lap, he would be planning his second term.

As far as a rigged election, who knows? I just think that the process of arbitrarily mailing ballots with no scrutiny breeds fraud. He was right to call foul.

Mr. Dombek asked for a few descriptive words. How about unrelenting, brass, rude, opinionated, egotistical and patriotic? The adjectives Mr. Dombek used describe no politician. I hope this helps him to understand.