Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump is not of good character

FILE - Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke/Pool)
LETTER: Kamala Harris and Captain Hindsight
K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
LETTER: Question 3 supporters are misguided
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: Don’t let Trump regain power
FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Thank you, Joe Biden
Guy Heston Las Vegas
October 23, 2024 - 3:52 pm
 
Updated October 23, 2024 - 4:07 pm

I see that Review-Journal columnist Debra J. Saunders endorses Donald Trump in the November election (Oct. 16 Review-Journal). Given her recent columns bashing all things Joe Biden, if I may quote Gomer Pyle from the 1960’s television series, “Surprise, surprise!”

Ms. Saunders posits that issues are ultimately more important than character. So I guess she’s OK with having in the White House a convicted felon, an insurrectionist encourager and a guy who talks about grabbing women and locking up people who oppose him. I am not OK with that.

I don’t agree with some policies of the Biden/Harris administration. But President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris seem decent people of good character. I also did not agree with many of President George H.W. Bush’s policies, but he seemed a decent man.

Ours is a great democracy, and we may agree or disagree about policy. But I want someone in our highest office who is a person of great character whom I can trust, even when I disagree with his or her policies. Mr. Trump is not that person.

THE LATEST
FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Thank you, Joe Biden
Richard Skinner Henderson

It imperative to remind people in Nevada and around the nation that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris saved your job in the first few months of 2021.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: Donald Trump remains a danger
J.J. Alexander Henderson

It is incomprehensible how so many people in this country are gullible to the lies, threats and demeaning accusations that spew from his mouth.

AP Photo/John Locher, File
LETTER: Helping voters navigate the election
Jacquie Hohertz Las Vegas

Even though I may not always agree with the RJ, please continue your in-depth analysis of the world and our wonderful city.

Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
LETTER: The transformation of Kamala Harris
Kathy L. Zeller Las Vegas

Your description of Kamala Harris’ rise from the most unpopular vice president to “an amalgamation of Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and Mahatma Gandhi” was perfect.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
LETTER: What about character?
Andrew Dehler Las Vegas

RJ’s endorsement of Trump mentioned nothing about his character.

