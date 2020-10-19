LETTER: Donald Trump should become a plasma donor
Just like others around him who caught the virus.
October 18, 2020 - 9:00 pm
Updated October 18, 2020 - 9:17 pm
Now that President Donald Trump may have super COVID antibodies, it’s time to set an example and donate plasma to help save lives. The same suggestion is true for his wife and close associates and staffers who have recovered or will recover from the virus. What an opportunity to show that the president and his administration care about those in need of therapeutic help during these trying times.