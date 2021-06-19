LETTER: Don’t blame Joe Biden for current problems

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

In his recent letter on President Joe Biden, Ray Kolander blamed the high May Consumer Price Index on “Biden throwing trillions of dollars into the economy” and said that at least inflation was low under Donald Trump. He also said that this is the problem with a president who has never run a business.

1. Mr. Biden has proposed a lot of spending in his new budget but not all of it has been authorized by Congress or spent, to my knowledge. So this has nothing to do with current prices.

2. The large COVID stimulus spending was approved under Mr. Trump, who wanted to spend even more and whose huge tax breaks to the wealthy created a large budget deficit.

3. Most economists point to the big surge in consumer spending as the economy is opening up again, along with supply chain issues caused by COVID shutdowns, as the reason for the CPI surge.

4. It is viewed as probably short term by most, including apparently Wall Street because the stock market is doing fine.

5. The economy is booming, housing prices are at record highs and there are more jobs than job seekers. So, all in all, things are good and getting better by most standards — unless apparently you are a Republican who can’t stand to give Mr. Biden credit for anything.

6. Mr. Biden may not have run a business, but he also did not have three casinos go bankrupt, a failed airline and a private college that was a disaster like his predecessor. So running businesses doesn’t necessarily mean you were good at it.

And best of all, we don’t have listen to a flood of daily lies from our president, which is worth a lot to many of us.