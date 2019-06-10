LETTER: Don’t count out Wile E. Coyote just yet

The final script has yet to be written between Donald Trump and Democrats.

I was amused with Wayne Allyn Root’s analogy of Donald Trump being the Roadrunner and Democrats playing the role of Wile E. Coyote (June 2 column). I, too, can see the comparison. No matter how many outlandish things Mr. Trump tries, our furry friend is never able to best the feathery speedster. Something always goes wrong.

Even though many of Mr. Root’s tale-twisting conspiracy theories and his blind hero-worship of the president are downright laughable, the Review-Journal’s clown prince would be wise to never say never.

In the cartoon world, Wile E. will never triumph. But the final script for the Trump-Mueller-Democrats episode has not been completely written. In real life, the coyote may still enjoy a kettle of roadrunner stew.