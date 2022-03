Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Oh, what a tragedy. Someone approached Gov. Steve Sisolak and let him know how he feels about his job performance (Tuesday Review-Journal).

I go back to when Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., was followed into a bathroom by people filming her and harrassing her, and the commander-in-chief told the nation that, and I quote, “It’s part of the job.“ So what is the difference? As I see it, none.