LETTER: Don’t forget the immunity of those who have already had COVID

(The Associated Press)

Why aren’t people who have recovered from COVID getting due credit for being effectively immune from the disease? If the news is to be believed (yes, I know that’s getting less likely), people who have recovered have a very small chance of getting re-infected — much smaller than those who have been immunized.

So when one reads all the smug satisfaction over how many people have been immunized, why not include those who enjoy an even better immunity due to their experience? They have earned their antibodies the old fashioned natural way, the way humans and their ancestors have been doing it for millions of years.

Give them some recognition. And make the authorities acknowledge that natural immunity is at least as good as the artificial kind and ease restrictions.

Let my people go.