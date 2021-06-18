104°F
Letters

LETTER: Don’t let independents vote in Nevada primary elections

Kerry Stutz Primm
June 17, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 
A recent letter writer wrote to complain that, as a political independent, she couldn’t vote in party primaries. Well, I believe the new state primary elections should be strictly for each party’s members. The whole purpose is to nominate a person who represents the party’s values and platform. If you want a voice in that choice, join the party. Primaries are not general elections. The idea of open primary elections seems to miss the whole point.

