LETTER: Don’t let independents vote in Nevada primary elections

A recent letter writer wrote to complain that, as a political independent, she couldn’t vote in party primaries. Well, I believe the new state primary elections should be strictly for each party’s members. The whole purpose is to nominate a person who represents the party’s values and platform. If you want a voice in that choice, join the party. Primaries are not general elections. The idea of open primary elections seems to miss the whole point.