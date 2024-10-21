LETTER: Don’t let Trump regain power

In 2016, the Review-Journal became one of only two major metropolitan newspapers in the United States to endorse Donald Trump for president. Now, the paper has begun one of the most cynical and ambitious rehabilitation efforts in the history of modern politics by trying to cast the 2024 election as one in which honest people may disagree in matters of policy.

In a glaring whitewashing of our shared immediate history, the RJ paints a portrait of the former president without any mention of his attempt, aided and abetted by his campaign and other pliant members of the Republican Party, to steal my vote and the vote of more than 700,000 of our fellow Nevadans. Also curiously absent was any mention of the former president’s chaotic handling of the pandemic that led to the deaths of tens of thousands of additional Americans and crashed the relatively strong economy that he inherited.

Let us hope that a significant majority of Nevadans have better memories than our unfortunate paper of record and reject any efforts on the part of Mr. Trump to regain power.