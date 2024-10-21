66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Don’t let Trump regain power

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
More Stories
FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Thank you, Joe Biden
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: Donald Trump remains a danger
AP Photo/John Locher, File
LETTER: Helping voters navigate the election
Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
LETTER: The transformation of Kamala Harris
James Snow North Las Vegas
October 20, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In 2016, the Review-Journal became one of only two major metropolitan newspapers in the United States to endorse Donald Trump for president. Now, the paper has begun one of the most cynical and ambitious rehabilitation efforts in the history of modern politics by trying to cast the 2024 election as one in which honest people may disagree in matters of policy.

In a glaring whitewashing of our shared immediate history, the RJ paints a portrait of the former president without any mention of his attempt, aided and abetted by his campaign and other pliant members of the Republican Party, to steal my vote and the vote of more than 700,000 of our fellow Nevadans. Also curiously absent was any mention of the former president’s chaotic handling of the pandemic that led to the deaths of tens of thousands of additional Americans and crashed the relatively strong economy that he inherited.

Let us hope that a significant majority of Nevadans have better memories than our unfortunate paper of record and reject any efforts on the part of Mr. Trump to regain power.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Thank you, Joe Biden
Richard Skinner Henderson

It imperative to remind people in Nevada and around the nation that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris saved your job in the first few months of 2021.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: Donald Trump remains a danger
J.J. Alexander Henderson

It is incomprehensible how so many people in this country are gullible to the lies, threats and demeaning accusations that spew from his mouth.

AP Photo/John Locher, File
LETTER: Helping voters navigate the election
Jacquie Hohertz Las Vegas

Even though I may not always agree with the RJ, please continue your in-depth analysis of the world and our wonderful city.

Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
LETTER: The transformation of Kamala Harris
Kathy L. Zeller Las Vegas

Your description of Kamala Harris’ rise from the most unpopular vice president to “an amalgamation of Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and Mahatma Gandhi” was perfect.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
LETTER: What about character?
Andrew Dehler Las Vegas

RJ’s endorsement of Trump mentioned nothing about his character.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: California can’t help itself on the minimum wage
Jack Oliver Las Vegas

Now California will be voting to raise the minimum wage to $18 for most employees. And once again, the people in favor of this don’t think it’ll have any negative affect.

MORE STORIES