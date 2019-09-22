72°F
Letters

LETTER: E-cigarette hysteria and the Nanny State

Mark R. Craven Las Vegas
September 21, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

The Nanny State is alive and well in Nevada and the rest of the country. Recent reports on the dangers of vaping have led to calls for government agencies to “do something.” Meanwhile, growing and selling tobacco products that kill thousands of people a year continue unabated.

People make choices. That’s what America is supposed to be about: the freedom to choose. Once it informs the citizens that these vaping products can be dangerous, government has done enough.

Let people choose to kill themselves or not. Take personal responsibility and leave the government out of it. Let everyone make their own informed choices.

