Letters

LETTER: Early voting has its critics

Wayman Blakely Las Vegas
November 15, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2020, file photo, a person places a mail-in ballot in a drop box at the Clark County Election Department in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

In response to Debra J. Saunders’ Nov. 10 commentary: “There are many drawbacks to early voting”: Ms. Saunders needs to be reminded:

1) There is no federal, state, county or city requirement that any legally registered voter be “informed.”

2) No one is required to listen to or watch candidate debates, pay attention to the ubiquitous television ads and mailer or read about or listen to any candidate’s viewpoint — pro or con on any issue.

3) If you are legally entitled to vote, you can cast your ballot at any time, at any legal polling place, including the U.S. Post Office, during the announced election days. You vote for whom you will, for any reason, without having to explain to anyone why.

Years ago, certain citizens had to prove they could read and pay a “poll tax” before being allowed to vote. Not meeting either requirement meant you couldn’t vote. Does not Ms. Saunders see that her insistence that voters be “informed” as reminiscent of those bygone days?

Well, here’s the good news. Voters — ignorant or “informed” — have cast their ballots throughout the years. And yet the Republic has survived.

