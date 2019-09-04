98°F
Letters

LETTER: Easy access to NYT will be missed

September 3, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated September 3, 2019 - 11:41 pm

I understand your reasoning regarding discontinuing printing the Las Vegas Sun. My feeling is that the Sun doesn’t print a lot of local stories is because they know the RJ does a great job in that area.

I don’t read the Sun for local news. I like the New York Times editorials.

If the Sun is dropped I know I can go online for the Times stuff but I will miss the ease of having it in the paper.

What ever happens I will continue to enjoy and appreciate the RJ.

LETTER: A comic request

The only reason I read the Sun is for the comic strips “Dilbert” and “Pearls Before Swine”.

LETTER: Wasted space

I read with great interest about the Review-Journal’s attempt to sever the Joint Operating Agreement with the Las Vegas Sun.

LETTER: Wayne Allyn Root pats himself on the back
Sherry Hobbs Henderson

I read Wayne Allyn Root’s column for the sheer entertainment, like reading the comics. His Aug. 25 commentary didn’t disappoint.

LETTER: Clark County teachers and master’s degrees
Brandon Taylor Henderson

I keep hearing teachers say they deserve the step increases they were promised when they started their master’s program or the continuing ed curriculum.

LETTER: Las Vegas Monorail a local transportation asset
By David Ballard, Las Vegas

I believe having people use mass transit and taking cars off the road is in the best interest of society. Sometimes, the answers to problems are simple ones.

LETTER: The climate change argument rages on
Dave Newton Las Vegas

There is reason for doubt that the incredibly complex process that produces our climate can be controlled by managing this one factor.