LETTER: Easy access to NYT will be missed
I understand your reasoning regarding discontinuing printing the Las Vegas Sun. My feeling is that the Sun doesn’t print a lot of local stories is because they know the RJ does a great job in that area.
I don’t read the Sun for local news. I like the New York Times editorials.
If the Sun is dropped I know I can go online for the Times stuff but I will miss the ease of having it in the paper.
What ever happens I will continue to enjoy and appreciate the RJ.