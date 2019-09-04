LETTER: Easy access to NYT will be missed

This image shows a tweeted version of The New York Times front page for Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (The New York Times via AP)

I understand your reasoning regarding discontinuing printing the Las Vegas Sun. My feeling is that the Sun doesn’t print a lot of local stories is because they know the RJ does a great job in that area.

I don’t read the Sun for local news. I like the New York Times editorials.

If the Sun is dropped I know I can go online for the Times stuff but I will miss the ease of having it in the paper.

What ever happens I will continue to enjoy and appreciate the RJ.