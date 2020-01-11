LETTER: Economic development subsidies explain demise of RINOs

The Tesla Gigafactory, east of Reno, Nev. Cathleen Allison Special to Las Vegas Review-Journal

In response to your Jan. 5 editorial “Nevada’s economic development game plan”: I couldn’t have stated any better the reasons for the defeat of Nevada’s Republican Party in the last election. RINO Gov. Brian Sandoval and his fellow crony capitalist legislators cleverly cloaked their handouts to their big money backers as economic development. In reality, this stuck the citizens with the bill, which resulted in the GOP getting a well-deserved trouncing at the ballot box and the abandonment of the Republican Party by its poorer members.

If the Review-Journal thinks the Democrats will make the same mistake of screwing their followers, I have some Nevada swampland to offer to the editorial board real cheap.