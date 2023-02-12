LETTER: Egg prices, inflation and Catherine Cortez Masto
She votes in lockstep with Biden.
Nice to see that Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is concerned about egg prices (Feb. 3 Review-Journal). Yes. the price of eggs is ridiculous. But at least there’s a somewhat reasonable cause, given the bird flu outbreak.
Her time could be better spent addressing the root causes of runaway inflation in our country triggereed by an administration with which she votes in lockstep. As they say, people living in glass houses, shouldn’t throw stones.