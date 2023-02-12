LETTER: Egg prices, inflation and Catherine Cortez Masto

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto addresses the media on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, after joining SafeNest’s CEO and leadership from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to discuss SafeNest’s Project Safe 417 and other efforts to combat the concerning rise in domestic violence incidents throughout the pandemic in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nice to see that Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is concerned about egg prices (Feb. 3 Review-Journal). Yes. the price of eggs is ridiculous. But at least there’s a somewhat reasonable cause, given the bird flu outbreak.

Her time could be better spent addressing the root causes of runaway inflation in our country triggereed by an administration with which she votes in lockstep. As they say, people living in glass houses, shouldn’t throw stones.