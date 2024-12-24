50°F
Letters

LETTER: Electors and ‘fake’ electors

Chip Henry Las Vegas
December 23, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In response to the Wednesday’s Review-Journal story, “Nevada’s 2024 electors include 2 ‘fake’ from ’20”: I am appalled at how six fake electors can still be walking around freely, as what they did was a blatant disregard for our democratic system. It’s hard to see how submitting a knowingly false certificate to overturn an election could be justified as anything other than fraud.

The claim that the charges are “politically motivated” seems like a weak defense when the actions themselves are on record and directly undermine the democratic process. If we don’t hold people accountable for this kind of misconduct, it sets a dangerous precedent for future elections.

John Turzer Henderson

Democrats are showing their true colors by not losing with grace and character, understanding why they lost and taking steps within the party to improve their image and actions.

David A. Meckley Las Vegas

Two UNLV coaches fail to finish the job with the players with two weeks remaining in the season.

