LETTER: Electors and ‘fake’ electors

In response to the Wednesday’s Review-Journal story, “Nevada’s 2024 electors include 2 ‘fake’ from ’20”: I am appalled at how six fake electors can still be walking around freely, as what they did was a blatant disregard for our democratic system. It’s hard to see how submitting a knowingly false certificate to overturn an election could be justified as anything other than fraud.

The claim that the charges are “politically motivated” seems like a weak defense when the actions themselves are on record and directly undermine the democratic process. If we don’t hold people accountable for this kind of misconduct, it sets a dangerous precedent for future elections.