89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Eviction moratorium led to rent increases

Marlene Drozd Las Vegas
August 10, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak mingles with investor Joshua Saslove of Aspen, during a commencement ceremon ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak mingles with investor Joshua Saslove of Aspen, during a commencement ceremony at the yet-to-be finished Fontainebleau on the north Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

In response to the recent letter writer complaining about rent increases:

Remember when Gov. Steve Sisolak imposed a ban on evictions? People who didn’t pay their rent could live free in their rental unit without fear of eviction. Well, the landlords of those properties didn’t get a reprieve from paying their expenses, did they? Landlords still had to pay utilities. If there was a problem with plumbing or electrical, those landlords still had to pay to fix those problems, didn’t they? Landlords still had to pay their taxes, didn’t they?

Where does any renter think the landlords get the money for these expenses? Yes, from the rent that renters pay the landlord. When those renters stopped paying their rent, landlords had to take up the slack with their own money. How were landlords supposed to recoup that loss of income?

Renters need to put the blame for rising rents where it belongs: Gov. Sisolak.

MOST READ
1
Donald Trump’s betting odds to win 2024 election take hit
Donald Trump’s betting odds to win 2024 election take hit
2
‘Market is definitely turning;’ Las Vegas home prices fall again
‘Market is definitely turning;’ Las Vegas home prices fall again
3
Woman fatally mauled by dog in Las Vegas, police say
Woman fatally mauled by dog in Las Vegas, police say
4
Death Valley: Before and after flooding as seen from space — PHOTOS
Death Valley: Before and after flooding as seen from space — PHOTOS
5
Ex-NFL star Marshawn Lynch faces DUI charge
Ex-NFL star Marshawn Lynch faces DUI charge
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo discusses the mass shooting during a press conference at the ...
LETTER: Joe Lombardo’s abortion extremism
Jeri Burton Las Vegas

Mr. Lombardo has skirted questions on the overturning of Roe, as well as the governor’s executive order that expands abortion protections

LETTER: Breaking up America’s two-party monopoly
Peter Rouches Las Vegas

The Democratic and Republican parties are both multibillion-dollar businesses. Why hasn’t the FTC and various other antitrust entities moved to break them up?