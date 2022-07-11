LETTER: Extremists on both sides believe what they want to believe

In this combination image of two photos showing both President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

I read two or three national newspapers a day, none with a clear bias either way, as I want to know as much as I can on as many subjects as I can. Yet every day I read primarily opinion pieces or letters from readers that just make me shake my head and ask, “Huh?” This is from both sides. The statements that are made are as diametrically opposed as can be.

My point is how some people see only what they want to. Until everyone is willing to hear the facts for what they are, we will never be able to resolve the many serious crises we have that are hurting our country.