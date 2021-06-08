LETTER: Fans up in arms over Raiders parking costs

Parking lot C at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Many are up in arms about the prices to park at Raiders games this fall. The reality is that the organization has spent many millions — both outright purchasing land for parking and leasing additional parcels. Not to mention how much everything from shuttles to security will cost.

No one has to use that option if they don’t wish to. As things stand right now, RTC bus route 104 runs the length of Valley View, with a stop one-half mile from Allegiant Stadium. Park near a bus stop somewhere on Valley View and ride for a few bucks. In addition, one must assume the RTC will run special routes like it does with Golden Knights games.

Life has options for those who explore them.