LETTER: Fewer lanes, more headaches

Lane gone. For years the people of Nevada have requested additional lanes to and from California. For years, we have been ignored. Our county however has decided to remove lanes on two of the busiest major roads, Maryland Parkway and Boulder Highway. They claim that traffic won’t be negatively affected.

Tell that to the people who drive to and from California. Bad decision Clark County.