Letters

LETTER: Fewer lanes, more headaches

Artist's rendering on the Reimagine Boulder Highway project on Monday, Aug 5, 2024, in Henderso ...
Artist's rendering on the Reimagine Boulder Highway project on Monday, Aug 5, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
David Hyzy Las Vegas
September 21, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Lane gone. For years the people of Nevada have requested additional lanes to and from California. For years, we have been ignored. Our county however has decided to remove lanes on two of the busiest major roads, Maryland Parkway and Boulder Highway. They claim that traffic won’t be negatively affected.

Tell that to the people who drive to and from California. Bad decision Clark County.

The logo for Tupperware Brands appears on a monitor on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange ...
LETTER: Tupperware falls victim to Bidenomics
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

It appears that Bidenomics/Kamalanomics has taken one of our country’s most well known products, Tupperware, into bankruptcy.

President Joe Biden speaks about the economy at Prince George's Community College, Center for t ...
LETTER: The high price of Bidenomics
David Tulanian Henderson

Review-Journal cartoonist Michael Ramirez deserves an A+ for his Monday cartoon that highlights “Bidenomics”.

(Thinkstock)
LETTER: Don’t make it too hard to sue
P.S. Bovee Las Vegas

Even some who understand this fundamental economic reality are willing to “stick it” to lawyers.

In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border P ...
LETTER: Immigrant voters may swing future elections
Lou Young North Las Vegas

When you take into account that one of Kamala Harris’s main objectives is a “direct path to citizenship,” how many illegal immigrants will one day vote in general elections?

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, left, shaking hands with Gerren K ...
LETTER: The media keeps Harris’ secrets safe
Nicholas Gartner Henderson

The media is supporting the vice president’s lack of positions on important issues that voters should know about.

President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris campaign a ...
LETTER: We were already fooled once
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

Kamala Harris’ history tells us she is even more of a left-wing liberal than Joe Biden.

