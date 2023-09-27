83°F
Letters

LETTER: Fighting over the federal budget again

Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson
September 26, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Associated Press)
(Associated Press)

Why are Democrats insisting that the money they printed to address the pandemic be a permanent part of the federal budget? It makes no sense — unless they plan on even more out-of-control spending.

The budget should be lowered to reflect reduced spending on COVID. The few Republicans who are asking questions about this should be applauded, not attacked for threatening to shut down the permanent Washington bureaucracy.

The federal government is already the largest employer in the country. It seems as if every day the feds come up with new ways to increase spending and taxes to pay for it. When will enough be enough? It might be different if the taxpayers were getting something in return, but that is not the case under this administration. No stopping the invasion from the south, not enough water in the Colorado River, crazy inflation and interest rates, terrible education results, homelessness everywhere and high crime rates.

Just what does the federal government do with all that money? Our national debt is more than $33 trillion.

