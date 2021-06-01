LETTER: Fire danger in the Spring Mountains

All hikers and campers need to be especially careful to prevent a fire from starting.

A U.S. Forest Service sign indicating the level of fire risk on Kyle Canyon Road at Mount Charleston on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, near Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Indications are that we may have a dangerous wildfire season in the Spring Mountains this summer. Last spring, I hiked in Wildhorse Canyon at an elevation of more than 8,000 feet. The canyon had several springs and running water. As the summer of 2020 progressed, I notice it drying out as the monsoon rains failed to come. This spring the canyon is already dry.

Every Memorial Day for the past 10 years or so, I led a hike to Big Falls in Kyle Canyon. This year it is reported to be dry, and I have canceled my hike.

We have been in a drought in Southern Nevada — and throughout the Colorado River Basin and beyond — since the turn of the century. If the monsoon rains fail to come again this year, the fire danger in the Spring Mountains will be at a very high level. And if they do come, the lightning that often accompanies the rain may spark fires in spite of the rain.

