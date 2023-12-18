LETTER: For some people, switching to solar makes financial sense

Letter writer Craig Larson was concerned with the long payback period for purchasing solar. Therefore, he wrote, switching to solar does not justify moving away from electric power generated by fossil fuels. It appears that Mr. Larson did not consider a power purchase agreement from his solar company.

We had 32 panels installed almost 2½ years ago under this type of 25-year agreement. We pay a fixed monthly fee for the 32 panels that increases by 2.5 percent a year. So far, I have estimated our savings to be close to $1,700. Our NV Energy electric bill has averaged less than $40 (including the $12.50 for the basic service charge). So, yes, it can be worth the switch.