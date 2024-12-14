LETTER: Formula 1 may have run its course in Las Vegas

It seems as if the Formula 1 magic is beginning to tarnish quickly only two years into a 10-year contract.

Las Vegas is one of the most readily named travel destinations in the United States and relies on its leadership, residents and business owners to keep it that way. Las Vegas has become one of the country’s sports meccas over an extremely short time span and continues to add more professional sports teams to its offerings, adding to it’s draw as a destination city.

It seems as if the Formula One magic is beginning to tarnish quickly only two years into a 10-year contract. Business owners — those who rely on the Strip for their employment and, for that matter, those that choose to visit the area for the two- to three-month period surrounding the annual F1 race — certainly appear to have very valid concerns about the race’s continued positive impact on this great city.

I can only hope that the Vegas F1’s leadership increases efforts to proactively address the escalated negative impacts to business owners, visitors and residents — or I’d expect that the waning interests in attendance will continue, while the financial and logistical impacts remain.