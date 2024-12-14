44°F
Letters

LETTER: Formula 1 may have run its course in Las Vegas

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen celebrates his win atop his Red Bull Racing car following ...
Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen celebrates his win atop his Red Bull Racing car following the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race. Las Vegas Review-Journal
T. Mayer Las Vegas
December 13, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Las Vegas is one of the most readily named travel destinations in the United States and relies on its leadership, residents and business owners to keep it that way. Las Vegas has become one of the country’s sports meccas over an extremely short time span and continues to add more professional sports teams to its offerings, adding to it’s draw as a destination city.

It seems as if the Formula One magic is beginning to tarnish quickly only two years into a 10-year contract. Business owners — those who rely on the Strip for their employment and, for that matter, those that choose to visit the area for the two- to three-month period surrounding the annual F1 race — certainly appear to have very valid concerns about the race’s continued positive impact on this great city.

I can only hope that the Vegas F1’s leadership increases efforts to proactively address the escalated negative impacts to business owners, visitors and residents — or I’d expect that the waning interests in attendance will continue, while the financial and logistical impacts remain.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
LETTER: The racist Daniel Perry prosecution
Rick Kern Incline Village

Let’s state the obvious: New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg would never have brought this case had Mr. Penny been Black.

LETTER: Dog killers deserve harsh punishment
J. Harper Henderson

District Attorney Steve Wolfson feels the maximum punishment or four years is not enough for this crime, and I could not agree more.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
LETTER: The birthright citizen debate
Gary Rosenfeld Tampa, Florida

I’ve seen wire stories in the Review-Journal about Donald Trump and birthright citizenship. There is a simple solution to this.

FILE - Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Those empty federal office buildings
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Wait until Elon gets moving! There’s a new sheriff coming to town in January who will demand accountability and visibility.

Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
LETTER: Trump is no genius on foreign policy
B.J. Resop Las Vegas

The only skillful deal-making Mr. Trump has ever pulled off was in selling to the electorate the biggest bottle of snake oil ever foisted on the American public: himself.

FILE - A bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line of Lake Mead near water intak ...
LETTER: The Colorado River condundrum
Bob Gomperz Las Vegas

Today’s policymakers and water managers would do well to remember that their predecessors developed public works to meet future demand.

AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File
LETTER: Transgender athletes pose issues
Liz Lucchesi Henderson

While I agree that dignity and respect are essential, the issue goes beyond the physical advantage that some male athletes have. An equally significant concern lies in the locker room.

