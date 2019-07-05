LETTER: Free health care for illegal aliens?

We have enough issues dealing with our own citizens.

There’s an interesting exhibit at the Summerlin Library, “Unsheltered” by Daniel Miller. Through a series of paintings, Mr. Miller “urges viewers to acknowledge and connect” with the homeless.

When I drive in Las Vegas, I see scores of homeless who need our help. And I know there are many Americans who are struggling to pay their health care bills each month.

Now the Democrats insist on free health care for all illegal aliens? Clearly, the politically savvy Democrats just want a new bloc of voters and could care less about the American people.