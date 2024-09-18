LETTER: Free speech shouldn’t apply to Trump

We Americans have a free speech law problem. Free speech should never apply when it is trying to accomplish doing away with our democracy.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes the stage before speaking during a campaign rally at The Expo at World Market Center on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Donald Trump, JD Vance and all the Fox News pundits who are constantly lying and hurting innocent people are also attempting to scare and divide our country. This is a treasonous act and the Department of Justice should put an end to it. They should be incarcerated and put on trial to stop this radical behavior.

This is what these perpetrators are doing.

In the old days, they would have been locked up and put on trial, and the American people would thank those of us working for our democracy for doing so.

Laws, courts, lawyers and the 1 percent billionaires have turned our country into a house of lame ducks. It is time we do something about it.