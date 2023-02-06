53°F
Letters

LETTER: George Santos started lying too soon

Robert N. Summers Las Vegas
February 5, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - In this image from video, members of the House practice social distancing as they sit on ...
FILE - In this image from video, members of the House practice social distancing as they sit on the floor and in the public gallery above during debate on the coronavirus stimulus package on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 27, 2020. (House Television via AP)

Upon reading your Tuesday editorial, I had the following thoughts: It’s too bad that Rep. George Santos didn’t wait to start lying until after he was elected to the House. In that case, he would have fit in perfectly. President Donald Trump mistakenly labeled Congress a “swamp” when “sewer” or “cesspool” would have been more accurate. If all the liars in Congress were expelled at once, there would be a giant sucking sound from the vacuum created thereby.

