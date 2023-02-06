LETTER: George Santos started lying too soon
He should have waited until he was elected to Congress.
Upon reading your Tuesday editorial, I had the following thoughts: It’s too bad that Rep. George Santos didn’t wait to start lying until after he was elected to the House. In that case, he would have fit in perfectly. President Donald Trump mistakenly labeled Congress a “swamp” when “sewer” or “cesspool” would have been more accurate. If all the liars in Congress were expelled at once, there would be a giant sucking sound from the vacuum created thereby.