91°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: The real reason CCSD enrollment is dropping

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Robert Telles reacts to the guilty verdict in his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center i ...
LETTER: Justice delivered
Kroger bags are seen in this AP file photo. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)
LETTER: What the grocery store critics get wrong
LETTER: What HOA homeowners need to do
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a campaign event in Pittsfield, Mass., Saturda ...
LETTER: Harris trying to pull a magic act
Gary Strabala Las Vegas
August 31, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

A couple weeks ago there was a story about declining enrollments in the Clark County School District (“School year starts with positive view”). It included a particular statistic that graduating classes were about 24,000 and new kindergarten classes were only 16,000. An administrator stated the reason for the decline was a decline in fertility rates.

Wait a minute. It’s true that fertility rates have unfortunately been declining but not by one-third. Most of the decline in enrollment has occurred because parents are voting with their feet and choosing alternative schooling for their offspring whether it be charter, private, or homeschooling. Much of that was brought on by the school closures of the COVID years, but there’s also a growing dissatisfaction with the dismal results of monopolized public education, dominated by the teachers union and a certain party in the legislature.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robert Telles reacts to the guilty verdict in his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center i ...
LETTER: Justice delivered
Gene Roman New York City, N.Y.

In response to the conviction in the murder of Jeff German.

LETTER: What HOA homeowners need to do
Sam Wagmeister Las Vegas

Homeowners, take some responsibility. The HOAs aren’t perfect. You are the oversight. Participate. And HOA board members, welcome the input.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Is women’s health all about abortion?
James Woods Henderson

There are more recent reports from the CDC and others that paint an even worse picture, but the message is clear: We need to start being concerned with real “women’s health ” issues — and it is not abortion.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: “No taxes on tip” ploy unfair to other workers
Syd Rabin Las Vegas

People who only get a paycheck have to be thinking: “Why will these other people be paying no taxes on up to 75 percent of their earnings, while we are getting taxed on our whole paycheck?”

Former President Donald Trump. (Mark Peterson/New York Magazine via AP, Pool)
LETTER: Trump and the Purple Heart
Steve Danning Las Vegas

A Purple Heart is awarded only to those individuals who sustain injury or are killed in the course of performing duties while a “member of an armed force” or to a civilian who is injured or killed while serving “with one of the U.S. Armed Services.”