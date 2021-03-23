LETTER: Goodman’s homeless plan

In this Jan. 9, 2020 file photo, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivers the annual State of the City address. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Recent letter writer Ron Moore wrote of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s “reign of terror against the poor” (“Attack on poor,” March 13). But this is hardly the case. For the first time in memory, you have a mayor who is doing her job and not ignoring the homeless.

The mayor supports safe shelters for the homeless. The mayor has voted for food programs for the poor.

In my hometown, Los Angeles, the city leaders for many years ignored the homeless. The results: Once-inviting streets now feature a sea of homeless. Local business owners have been driven out. City employees can’t keep up with cleaning the human fecal matter on the sidewalks. Is this the kind of future those who criticize Mayor Goodman’s policy truly want?