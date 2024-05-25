80°F
Letters

LETTER: Health District trying to shut down gym pools

Joanne Schwartz Las Vegas
May 24, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

According to a recent Review-Journal story (“Could health rule change shut down pools at some Las Vegas gyms?”), officials at the Southern Nevada Health District have made a decision that could result in the closing of health club pools in our valley. Thousands of us depend on water exercise at these pools to maintain our health and enable us to move about in our daily lives. Pools in my health club chain already have locks, are no more than 4½-feet deep and are in open view of the busy front desks.

Members of the health district staff are not even elected, yet they are taking away our access to a form of health care that does not threaten our lives, but vastly improves them.

