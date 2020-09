A masked Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Regarding Victor Joecks’ Aug. 30 column “Sisolak’s office pushed to shut down Trump event”: When the governor campaigned before he got elected, he promised Nevadans that he would be for all the people. Now that he’s elected, it’s clear Gov. Sisolak is for the people — unless you happen to be Republican or seek to vote for Donald Trump.