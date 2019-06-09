LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak wants to violate the state constitution.

How about following the law on tax increases?

In response to stories in Wednesday’s Review-Journal:

So let’s get this straight: Our new governor is fundamentally transforming Nevada by violating the state constitutional requirement that a two-thirds majority of both legislative houses is necessary to raise taxes; our new Clark County Commissioner says it’s a dream come true for him to raise sales taxes; higher education workers aren’t going to get their fully promised raises because of a math error; and the Clark County School District budget is coming up short even after additional funding from the Legislature.

Here are a few suggestions.

How about Gov. Steve Sisolak abiding by the law — you know, that pesky old Nevada Constitution? How about our County Commissioner Tick Segerblom not getting a thrill up his leg by raising our taxes? How about the higher education folks learn to do math? And how about an independent forensic audit of the school district so we can get a good look at where that rat hole leads?

I know I’m going out on a limb here by making such absurd suggestions.