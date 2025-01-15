39°F
Letters

LETTER: Government and ‘red tape’

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas
January 14, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

In regard to your Saturday editorial on “red tape” bogging down Biden infrastructure projects: The term “red tape” paints with a mighty wide brush. What might the particulars be? Are we talking indifference here? Incompetence? Legalities? Political interference? All of the above? If the editorial is correct, it sure doesn’t seem like we’re getting much bang for our bucks. And now Donald Trump has indicated he is going to “streamline” Big Fed. I guess time will tell if he is successful or if he becomes bogged down by … you guessed it.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Guns in the home for protection
Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas

Most law-abiding American citizens do not know whether they or a family member will ever have to come face to face with an evil person.

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen in the early morning in the Pacific Palisades nei ...
LETTER: LA fires and linguistic precision
Omprakash Kolluri Las Vegas

“Seeing is believing” would have been a more appropriate headline. When you see the extent of the devastation, you begin to believe how horrific it has been.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Trump opposed steel merger, too
Richard Augulis Las Vegas

Incoming President Donald Trump is against the merger too. So both the present and incoming administrations agreed on no merger.

Donald J. Trump. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
LETTER: Trump talks like his favorite dictator
Steve Miller Las Vegas

America made a mistake voting Putin’s pal into power. Democrats are not as insane as Republicans. The future is not looking bright for our country.

President Joe Biden, right, and Donald Trump, left, participate in a presidential debate hosted ...
LETTER: Dave Barry’s year-ender was a hoot
Sherry Hobbs Henderson

Looking back on 2024. I am saving it to reread when I need a real “pick me up” in the coming months.

LETTER: Victims of LA fires will face issues
Phil Winter Henderson

The California government’s red tape bureaucracy will be mind-numbing and unimaginably frustrating for those who lost everything.

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen in the early morning in the Pacific Palisades nei ...
LETTER: Finger pointing over the California fires
Jim Veltri Las Vegas

Finger pointed and accusations just lead people to not trust anyone, even if they’re being helped. Why does this tragedy need to be a political issue?

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Will snails block lithium mine in Nevada?
John Macdonald Las Vegas

Lithium is an essential mineral in the effort to reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide. Getting it from China is not the answer.

