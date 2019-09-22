LETTER: Green energy projects are killing birds

A while back, I wrote about how the wind farms and solar farms are killing our birds, and it went on deaf ears because it seems nobody wants to admit that they need to rethink what they are doing to our environment. Now it’s a panic because we have lost millions of birds (Friday Review-Journal).

And yet no one again will admit to how these installations are killing the birds. Government regulators even allow wind plants to kill a certain number of birds, yet, again, no one was really looking at the consequences, preferring instead to focus on the money in their pockets.

As usual, we need to inform the people what a bad decision it was to allow these energy projects and we need to go back to the drawing board. We cannot survive without our birds.