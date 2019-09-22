72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Green energy projects are killing birds

Mary Aquino Las Vegas
September 21, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

A while back, I wrote about how the wind farms and solar farms are killing our birds, and it went on deaf ears because it seems nobody wants to admit that they need to rethink what they are doing to our environment. Now it’s a panic because we have lost millions of birds (Friday Review-Journal).

And yet no one again will admit to how these installations are killing the birds. Government regulators even allow wind plants to kill a certain number of birds, yet, again, no one was really looking at the consequences, preferring instead to focus on the money in their pockets.

As usual, we need to inform the people what a bad decision it was to allow these energy projects and we need to go back to the drawing board. We cannot survive without our birds.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: License gun owners like drivers
By Lev Schneiderman, Las Vegas

But a gun transfer between immediate members of a family shouldn’t require a background check.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Impeach Donald Trump now
By Gale Cullinane, Las Vegas

Democrats must get angry about the GOP destroying America.