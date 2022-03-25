73°F
LETTER: Guess who is saving Las Vegas?

Clyde DeWitt Las Vegas
March 24, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
An aerial view of the Providence housing development near Knickerbocker Park in Las Vegas on Tu ...
An aerial view of the Providence housing development near Knickerbocker Park in Las Vegas on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

In response to your March 18 editorial (“The link between planning and high home prices”), I respectfully suggest that you are wearing developer-furnished blinders. Indeed, if anything, the Bureau of Land Management is a blessing, rather than a curse.

Facts: 1) Did you read the article in the same Review-Journal edition about the “megadrought that researchers say is the worst in 1,200 years”? Can you point to a source of the water for all of these extra residences you want? 2) Did you think about the hopelessness of homebuyers caused by competition from investment-capital outfits? 3) As if housing prices are not increasing everywhere, largely because of the latter.

It’s bad enough that the developers apparently have convinced Clark County to have setback requirements so short that houses miles from town appear on top of each other. Keep the BLM on duty — and get the politicians out of the developers’ wallets.

