LETTER: Guns in the home for protection

Las Vegas Review-Journal
Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas
January 13, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

In his recent letter, Bill Minarik takes issue with John Stossel’s commentary quoting a gun rights advocate who advises that Americans keep a firearm in the home for protection.

Most law-abiding American citizens do not know whether they or a family member will ever have to come face to face with an evil person. All law-abiding U.S. citizens should know that, if they are in imminent danger of death or grave bodily injury when facing an evil person, they do not want to be empty-handed.

Yes, accidents do happen with firearms, usually because of carelessness on the part of the gun owner. A person who is careless with a firearm, particularly around children, is just as thoughtless as an evil person. Fortunately, most law-abiding gun owners are responsible people.

I do agree with Mr. Minarik that leaving a firearm in an unattended vehicle is a stupid thing to do.

The Second Amendment gives all American citizens the right to possess a firearm to protect self and family. Nobody should trample on this right, even if they mistakenly believe that our forefathers were referring only to an organized militia.

