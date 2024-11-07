LETTER: Hare-brained Trump and Musk want to cut government

I will say one thing in regard to the election results. Elon Musk’s net worth just went up. He will probably be the first trillionaire. He will play a big role in this administration and, like Donald Trump, he is a total narcissist. Their egos will clash.

Mr. Musk is a brilliant entrepreneur whose ideas have flourished because stockholders allowed him to take risks. The federal government is not a business, and can’t be run like one. The goal of a business is to make money. The purpose of the U.S. government is expressed in the preamble to the Constitution, which states, “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity … ” Among other hare-brained ideas they (and other Republicans) want to slash budgets of federal departments.

Project 2025 should scare intelligent people. The election is over. Stay tuned for the consequences.