LETTER: Harris dodges the question

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris holds a news conference before departing Vietnam for the United States following her first official visit to Asia in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

In order to evade the question, Vice President Kamala Harris says that there will be plenty of time later to evaluate what went wrong with the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban and the evacuation of Kabul, and we need to focus on getting people out now.

In other words, the Biden administration cannot walk and chew gum in this particular matter.

Also, why don’t we hear anything about evacuating people from other parts of Afghanistan? It’s a big country, and there must be a lot of people in danger in the provinces.